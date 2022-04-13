$61.40 Million in Sales Expected for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will announce $61.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year sales of $120.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $155.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $181.45 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $224.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 69,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTIC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,710,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,102. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

