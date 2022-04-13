$48.95 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $48.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.50 million and the highest is $49.40 million. Zai Lab posted sales of $20.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $339.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.80 million to $552.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $468.39 million, with estimates ranging from $349.80 million to $627.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Zai Lab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,244. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.20. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $181.92.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

