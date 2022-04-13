425 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $204,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 1.43. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.30 and a twelve month high of $159.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average is $123.42.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

