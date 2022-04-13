38,930 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Fabrinet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Shares of FN stock opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $107.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

