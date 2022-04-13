3,800 Shares in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,610,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 210,607 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 2.2% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 460,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 431.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the third quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

MTA stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.40 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.