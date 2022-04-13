360 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after buying an additional 118,885 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $154.07 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

