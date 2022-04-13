$345.99 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will report sales of $345.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $341.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $349.54 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $332.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About New York Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

