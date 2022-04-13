3,202 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,207,000 after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.89. 63,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,542. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.