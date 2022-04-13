31,816 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Beyond Meat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at $74,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ BYND opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYND. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.84.

About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.