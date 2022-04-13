$30.58 Million in Sales Expected for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) to announce $30.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.65 million. CapStar Financial reported sales of $32.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will report full-year sales of $127.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.05 million to $132.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $136.96 million, with estimates ranging from $126.51 million to $145.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CapStar Financial.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of CapStar Financial stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.24. 146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $449.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.02. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 208,727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

