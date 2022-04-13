$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) to report $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the lowest is $3.45 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $16.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.92. 1,594,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $137.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

