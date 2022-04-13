28,779 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Black Knight by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Black Knight by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Black Knight by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Black Knight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NYSE:BKI opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.00.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

