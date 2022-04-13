2,848 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,848 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in UFP Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UFPI. Wedbush raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.31%.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 over the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

