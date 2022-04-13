$272.92 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $272.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the highest is $273.84 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $143.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Select Energy Services.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 1,242,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

WTTR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

