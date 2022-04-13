$272.92 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $272.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the highest is $273.84 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $143.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Select Energy Services.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
WTTR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.43.
Select Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.