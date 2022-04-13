26,422 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.46.

Dover stock opened at $147.87 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $137.65 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.02.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.