2,618 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.62. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

