24,365 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO stock opened at $138.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.38. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.54 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

