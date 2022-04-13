$235.14 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCOGet Rating) to post $235.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.41 million and the lowest is $235.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $186.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $888.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $888.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $980.16 million, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $984.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $59,725,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500,868 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $11,324,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 484,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 183,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,462 shares in the last quarter.

CMCO stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 137,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,866. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.