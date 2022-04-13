$235.14 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) to post $235.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.41 million and the lowest is $235.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $186.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $888.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $888.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $980.16 million, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $984.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $59,725,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500,868 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $11,324,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 484,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 183,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,462 shares in the last quarter.

CMCO stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 137,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,866. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.