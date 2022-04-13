$22.13 Million in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will post sales of $22.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.70 million and the lowest is $15.50 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $910,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,331.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $144.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.37 million to $159.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $269.33 million, with estimates ranging from $227.47 million to $310.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

