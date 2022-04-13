2,102 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Purchased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,102 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after buying an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after buying an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after buying an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 547,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $57,904,000 after acquiring an additional 255,262 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

