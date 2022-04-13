2,033 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.82. 6,800,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,964,287. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.93.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

