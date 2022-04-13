$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will report $2.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $11.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. 2,404,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,605. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $34.54 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

