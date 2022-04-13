$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) to announce $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.63. 6,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.51%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $603,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $5,865,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

