1Spatial (LON:SPA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.85

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.85 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 39.57 ($0.52). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 119,671 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £44.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.85.
1Spatial Company Profile (LON:SPA)
