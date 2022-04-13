1Spatial (LON:SPA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.85

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.85 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 39.57 ($0.52). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 119,671 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £44.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.85.

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

