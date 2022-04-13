180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.97. 480,388 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 319,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in 180 Life Sciences by 104.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 69,159 shares in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

