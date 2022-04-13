$17.00 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) will announce $17.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.01 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full-year sales of $87.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $87.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $131.24 million, with estimates ranging from $125.39 million to $137.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spire Global.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.54. The company had revenue of 14.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.30 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SPIR traded down 0.05 on Tuesday, hitting 1.84. 643,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 2.27. Spire Global has a one year low of 1.62 and a one year high of 19.50.

