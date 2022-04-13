16,850 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

