16,404 Shares in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 476.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,426,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,288 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 357,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 723,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 295,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

