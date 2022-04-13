13,743 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,743 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $491,152,000 after purchasing an additional 369,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Halliburton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,863,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $170,050,000 after purchasing an additional 211,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Halliburton by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,330,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154,820 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 5.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 248,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of HAL opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,772 shares of company stock valued at $8,622,182. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.