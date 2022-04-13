$129.97 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to announce $129.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.10 million to $132.00 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $127.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $536.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $549.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $571.73 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $580.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 410,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,703. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094 in the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.