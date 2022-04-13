12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Short Interest Update

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, a growth of 4,401.0% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,675,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RETC stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. 12 ReTech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get 12 ReTech alerts:

About 12 ReTech (Get Rating)

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 12 ReTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12 ReTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.