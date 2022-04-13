12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Short Interest Update

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, a growth of 4,401.0% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,675,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RETC stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. 12 ReTech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About 12 ReTech (Get Rating)
