11,954 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 1,450.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 434,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 406,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of UNIT opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

