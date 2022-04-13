11,237 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after purchasing an additional 986,497 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 17.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,858,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,998,000 after purchasing an additional 580,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,724,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,951,000 after buying an additional 163,261 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after buying an additional 1,134,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

