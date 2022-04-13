10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCXA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $4,895,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $9,594,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCXA opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.88.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

