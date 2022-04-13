$103.31 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) to report $103.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.51 million. Frontline posted sales of $107.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $566.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.27 million to $580.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $714.38 million, with estimates ranging from $712.76 million to $716.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Frontline.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Frontline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Frontline by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE FRO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. 2,732,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.80 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
