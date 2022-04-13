$103.31 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) to report $103.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.51 million. Frontline posted sales of $107.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $566.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.27 million to $580.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $714.38 million, with estimates ranging from $712.76 million to $716.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRO. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Frontline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Frontline by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. 2,732,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.80 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Frontline (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.