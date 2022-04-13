10,000 Shares in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ VMAR opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 7.30. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -2.58.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.25% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

