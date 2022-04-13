10,000 Shares in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 74,348 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 85,570 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 221,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LGV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.25.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

