$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will report $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp also reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $8.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.96.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,726,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

