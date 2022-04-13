$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.03. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 11.6% during the third quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 154,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,683 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

