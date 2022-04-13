$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $212,142,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $165,098,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,655 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $62.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

