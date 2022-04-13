$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.98. Southern posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of SO stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. Southern has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $76.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Southern by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after buying an additional 272,410 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

