$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 210.53%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

