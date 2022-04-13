$0.60 EPS Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. 50,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,267. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $341.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

