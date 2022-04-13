-$0.52 EPS Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.60). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 147.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

GKOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 12.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 500,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 232.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 36.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 1.48. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.