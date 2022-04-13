$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Provident Financial Services reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. 243,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

About Provident Financial Services (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.