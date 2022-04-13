$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $143.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

AMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. 870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $91,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 65,905 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,511,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

