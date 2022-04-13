-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.58). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

GMBL has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esports Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

GMBL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. 446,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.93. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

