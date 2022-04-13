-$0.35 EPS Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Several research firms recently commented on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

NASDAQ AGLE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 1,542,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $103.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 80,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 34,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

