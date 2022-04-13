$0.32 EPS Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $24.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 258,395 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

