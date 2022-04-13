$0.18 EPS Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEVA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CEVA by 452.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CEVA by 17.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 43.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 196,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. CEVA has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $822.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,542.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

